Did Kourtney Kardashain Wear Scott Disick's Flannel Shirt? Fans Think So

Kourtney Kardashian’s recent Instagram post sparked rumours of her patch up with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The beauty mogul has made fans go gaga over her picture which sees her wearing Scott’s flannel shirt. The post has created a major buzz on social media as fans can’t help but think that the duo is vacationing together.

Kourtney Kardashian donning Scott Disick’s shirt

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian was seen cuddling a lamp on her trip to Wyoming. The beauty mogul can be seen having a gala time amidst nature. However, what caught fans’ attention is her flannel shirt which looked very similar to her ex-lover Scott Disick’s shirt. The ex-couple share three children and are co-parenting them together.

While it isn’t unusual for Scott Disick to join Kourtney Kardashian for trip with her kids. But fans of the pair are speculating that the couple may get back together soon. Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying the natural beauty and has been constantly sharing photos of her children taken in a picturesque background.

But her Instagram posts show no signs of Scott. Kourtney Kardashian paired the flannel shirt with baggy jeans and has tied her hair in a ponytail. Media reports also suggest that Kourtney Kardashian is accompanied by her sister Kim Kardashian along with husband Kanye and their kids. The trip also reportedly includes Kylie, Stormi and Khloe with her kids.

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick first in the year 2006 in Mexico. The duo attended the same house party thrown by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Joe Francis. The two reportedly hit it off right away. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were reportedly together for 12 years.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are known to have one of the best co-parenting relationships in Hollywood. The duo is raising their kids together. In an interview, Scott Disick was seen saying that he is not going to make his kids miss out on things only because the two couldn’t figure out how to be a couple.

