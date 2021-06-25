Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reveal If They've Ever Been Together Since Their Split

Keeping Up With The Kardashians' recent reunion episode came with a bundle of surprises for fans who had several questions for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. A part of the episode focused on on-again, off-again couple Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The couple, that have three children together, announced that they were officially breaking off their relationship back in 2015.

Given their history and unmissable chemistry with each other, the show's fans wondered whether the two had ever slept with each other during their breakup. Kardashian and Disick had been in a rocky relationship with each other for a decade from 2005 to 2015. During this time, they had three children together: 11-year-old Mason Dash Disick, 8-year-old Penelope Scotland Disick, and 6-year-old Reign Aston Disick. The birth of all the three children was shown on the hit reality TV show. The episode also saw the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan hoping for a Scourt reunion.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reveal whether they slept together after breaking up in 2015

Both Kourtney and Scott addressed the pending question asked by the show's host Andy Cohen. Kourtney responded with, "People cannot believe that, but we have not, for real." Scott, however, replied to that with a hilarious answer, "How annoying!" Further, the couple confirmed that they were still good friends with each other. The two even spoke on the possibility of being a couple if Disick had dealt with his alcoholism and been sober. To this, Disick responded with a "yes" and Kourtney, too, agreed.

The two have since been in successful relationships with other people. Kardashian was briefly dating Younes Bendjima. The two broke up after a year-long relationship. Kourtney is currently dating musician Travis Barker. They started dating in early 2021.

Disick started dating singer Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie in 2017. The two had a successful relationship for three years even after being criticised for their 15-year age gap. They had even gone on vacations with Kourtney and the kids. Currently, he is in a relationship with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna's 19-year-old daughter and model Amelia Hamlin. Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin were spotted together driving a green Lamborghini in Miami, Florida.

Image: Scott Disick's Instagram

