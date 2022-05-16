After an unofficial nuptial in Las Vegas with Elvis Presley impersonating the officiator, it has now been reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have tied a knot in Italy.

On April 3, 2022, the couple eloped to Las Vegas and had a wedding ceremony at a chapel. It was also reported earlier that the One Love Chapel made an exception for the couple as they do not allow couples without a marriage certificate to conduct a ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married?

According to the reports by TMZ, after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in April after less than a year of dating, they tied the knot in Italy. The reports further stated that the couple did the legal paperwork in order on Sunday, 15th May 2022, and they will now be conducting an official wedding ceremony soon. The couple and some of their family members were spotted by the outlet in traditional wedding outfits outside the downtown courthouse in Anacapa, Santa Barbara. Barker was seen sporting a black tuxedo while Kourtney donned a short white dress with a veil.

According to People, the sources close to the couple revealed that the duo had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding expected to be held soon while adding how their family is quite excited about it. "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited," the source revealed.

More on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

In the latest episode of the popular family's new reality show, The Kardashians, it was revealed that Travis Barker went to Kris Jenner and Kourtney's late father's grave to ask for her hand in marriage. As per People, Kris Jenner narrated the entire incident to Kim Kardashian. She said, ''He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now. It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad for permission, and I just lost it. It's all happy, I just wish your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married."

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash