Kourtney Kardashian Wasn't Happy After Her Engagement With Travis Barker; Here's Why

In Episode 4 of The Kardashians, fans finally got to see how beauty mogul Kourtney Kardashian's engagement plan was successfully carried out by Travis Barker. After Kourtney said 'yes', all her sisters and Travis' kids gathered together to celebrate the occasion. However, Kourtney's three kids, Mason 12, Penelope 9 and Reign 7 whom she shares with ex Scott Disick were missing from the event. During her confessional session, the mother of three was seen upset after learning that her kids were not invited. During her confessional session, Kourtney confided in front of the camera about she wished her kids to be present at the moment.

Kourtney Kardashian chokes up talking about her engagement

"I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would've made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise," said the 42-year-old reality TV star. Almost getting teared up she revealed that it was her mother Kris Jenner's idea to not invite her children. She added, "I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn't her best."

Penelope reacts to Kourtney's engagement

During the episode, Kourtney called up her daughter Penelope, who seemingly was unhappy to learn that her mother was engaged. Breaking her engagement news, the beauty mogul said, "Do you want to know what my surprise was? We got engaged!" Although fans couldn't see her daughter's face Penelope was heard crying on the phone. To console her daughter, Kourtney asked, "Is that upsetting?" Meanwhile, even Kim Kardashian chimed in to know the reason why she was crying.

After Penelope abruptly cut her call, Kourtney said in her confessional, "I feel bad for P. Penelope took it hard. I think it's a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. Is that taking me away? I think she doesn't know what it means."

Unlike Penelope, her son Reign was excited to learn the news. He responded by saying "How exciting!" Mason's reaction is not known as Kourtney couldn't contact him during the episode. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged back in October 2021. While sharing the news via social media, the beauty mogul wrote, "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream".

