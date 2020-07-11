Kourtney Kardashian Sports Stunning Monokini From Sister Khloe Kardashian's Collection

Throughout the quarantine, Kourtney Kardashian has been quite active on her social media. The model regularly updates her feed and keeps in constant touch with her followers. She took to her social media to showcase a swimsuit from sister Khloe Kardashian's collection and looked absolutely stunning in it. Take a look at her post:

Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning in Khloe's monokini

Kourtney Kardashian sported a leopard printed monokini. With slicked back and open hair, she chose to go bare in the feet. The monokini has a single strap design with a deep v-neck styling. To make the outfit more fashionable, it has been paired up with a belt of a similar texture and print. In the caption, she simply added a leopard emoji and tagged Khloe Kardashian's brand.

ALSO READ | Kourtney Kardashian And Khloe Kardashian's Most Iconic Moments Together

She earlier took to her social media to share a series of pictures of one of her daughters. She is seen sitting on a dining table with a couple of chopsticks and a glass of water in front of her. Appreciating her in the caption, Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "This little lady...there really are no words to express. I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out, the way she takes care of people. Feeling so thankful to God for blessing me with her". [sic]

ALSO READ | Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About Reducing Time On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian earlier made headlines when she announced that she was quitting Keeping Up With the Kardashian. She was a part of the show along with her sisters and mother for 18 seasons. Breaking her silence on why she decided to quit the show after 14 long years, she revealed to a magazine that she has been filming for it for 14 years non-stop.

She also explained that her decision to quit the show for its latest season was long coming. Kourtney revealed that she was feeling 'unfulfilled' and the environment became 'too toxic' for her to let it occupy so much of her life. She stated that privacy is something that she has come to value and it is hard to find balance with the private moments while being a part of the reality show.

ALSO READ | Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick To Patch-up? Fans Root For The Couple

ALSO READ | Kourtney Kardashian Is The Queen Of Evening Gowns; These Pictures Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.