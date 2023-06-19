Kourtney Kardashian Shows Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy At Travis Barker Concert

Popular celebrity Kourtney Kardashian had previously announced that she is expecting a baby with Travis Barker. The announcement came from Kardashian while attending her husband Travis Barker’s concert. In a recent batch of pictures, the star shared photos with Barker where her baby bump is visible.

3 things you need to know:

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting the birth of their first child.

Kourtney is a mother to three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Travis Barker, on the other hand, has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney is ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ in new pics

The pictures show the Blink 182 drummer and Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum, in the backstage area of Barker's concert. Kourtney captioned the post, "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan." In one picture, Barker is holding up drumsticks over Kardashian’s baby bump. In another picture, he is holding onto her waist while looking at her. Yet another photo shows Kourtney sitting on the floor. She is writing on a placard, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” See the pictures here below.

(Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian following their pregnancy announcement | Image: kourtneykardashian/Instagram)

Kourtney receives congratulations from Megan Fox, Jenny Sixty Nine

Kourtney Kardashian received congratulatory messages from several celebrities. While actress Megan Fox wrote, “So happy for you,” paired with three hearts, artist Jenny Sixty Nine wrote, “You guys,” with a crying emoji and a heart emoji. Actresses Dascha Polanco and Chrishell Stause also sent their congratulations.



(Megan Fox congratulates Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian | Image: kourtneykardashian/Instagram)

Previously, Kourtney Kardashian had detailed her struggles with trying to conceive, on Hulu’s The Kardashians. On the show, she disclosed that she underwent IVF (in vitro fertilization) and herbal remedies to get pregnant. However, she later revealed that they decided to not longer try via IVF. Kourtney struggled for two years before she finally conceived. Kourtney expressed her belief in God's plan and said, "If there's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."