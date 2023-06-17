Kourtney Kardashian Announces Pregnancy With Travis Barker At Blink-182 Concert

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are expecting their first child. The reality star made the bold yet memorable pregnancy announcement during Baker's Blink-182's World Tour concert on Friday. The concert was held in Los Angeles.

3 things you need to know

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in 2022.

Before conceiving, the couple tried IVF methods.

This is their first child together.

Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a video on social media. The video captured the moment when she surprised Travis Barker with her pregnancy announcement. She wore a black sheer bodysuit and flaunted her baby bump. She also held a black-and-white sign board that read "Travis I'm Pregnant". The sign was displayed on the jumbotron during the concert. The news came as a shock to fellow band members and fans. Travis' bandmate Mark Hoppus quipped, "Someone's having a baby!" The singer came down from the stage and tightly hugged his wife. They also shared a kiss.

(Kourtney Kardashian announces her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker on social media | Video: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's desire to become parents

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have expressed their desire to become parents on numerous occasions. From several rounds of IVF to herbal remedies, they have tried it all. In one of the episodes of The Kardashians, the couple opened up about their IVF journey and said that they have decided to no longer opt for it.

Kourtney expressed her belief in God's plan and said, "If there's a baby, then I believe that it will happen". Talking about their relationship, they tied the knot in an intimate Santa Barbara ceremony in May 2022. Following that, the couple had an intimate yet lavish wedding in Italy.