Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Tie The Knot In Italy; See Pics From Dreamy Ceremony

After a whirlwind romance, celebrity couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently tied the knot for the second time on May 22, 2022, in Italy. The couple stunned their fans by dropping pictures from their dreamy wedding. Their wedding ceremony in Italy was held after their first ceremony in a courtroom in Santa Barbara on May 15. As Kourtney and Travis share glimpses from their wedding ceremony held in Italy, here’s how the fans are reacting to it.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding photos

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in which she can be seen performing the wedding ritual with her long-time boyfriend, Travis Barker. In the first one, she can be seen standing next to Travis at the chapel while sporting a thigh-high white wedding dress and a long veil with Mother Mary’s picture embroidered over it. The picture also revealed their bliss after getting married. She also posted a series of more pictures in which they both were seen kissing each other after getting married, with their family and friends around them. While Kourtney Kardashian captioned her post “Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker”, Travis captioned it as “happily ever after.” Take a look at their wedding photos.

Numerous fans and celebrity artists took to the comments section and dropped in heartwarming wishes for the newlywed couple. They even showered love on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker by adding hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Have a look-

On the other hand, the duo was also spotted at their pre-wedding dinner party which also featured the entire Kardashian-Jenner family arriving in style. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian sported fashionable outfits as they walked inside the venue of their dinner party with their friends and family members.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October, last year, after the latter popped the question on a beach. The fan favourite couple was rumoured to be planning their wedding for a long time since then. Last month, the two also had a fake wedding in Las Vegas and shared some pictures from the same. Sharing the photos, Kourtney wrote, "Found these in my camera roll." She further mentioned they were practising their wedding and wrote, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash