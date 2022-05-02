Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker To Get Married In Italy? Here's What We Know

After an unofficial nuptial in Las Vegas with an Elvis Presley impersonating as the officiator, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially set to tie the knot with each other soon. The couple, who started dating last year, got engaged in October. On April 3, 2022, the couple eloped to Las Vegas and had a wedding ceremony at a chapel.

However, as per a report from Page Six, the couple did not get married as they never applied for a marriage license. The One Love Chapel reportedly made an exception for the couple as they do not allow couples without a marriage certificate to conduct a ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker to get married in Italy

As per a report from People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently vacationed in Italy. However, their trip was not limited to simply spending quality with each other as the report suggests that the couple made a 'wedding-related' stop in Milan. The report further confirmed that the duo is 'getting married soon'.

The details of the event were not disclosed as the outlet reports that the 43-year-old wishes to keep the details a secret. However, it is confirmed that the wedding will be 'small'. Additionally, the source added that the couple ''also vacationed in Lake Como for two days. They loved it.''

Dishing out more details of their time together in Italy, the outlet reported, ''It was just the two of them and it looked like they enjoyed their romantic trip."

Meanwhile, the couple arrived in New York City ahead of the highly anticipated Met Gala 2022 event. Kourtney took to her Instagram story to share a video where she is seen walking hand-in-hand with beau Travis Barker.

More on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

In the latest episode of the popular family's new reality show, The Kardashians, it was revealed that Travis Barker went to Kris Jenner and Kourtney's late father's grave to ask for her hand in marriage. As per People, Kris Jenner narrated the entire incident to Kim Kardashian.

She said, ''He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now. It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad for permission, and I just lost it. It's all happy, I just wish your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married."

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash