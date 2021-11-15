Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the new love birds in town. From their PDA (public display of affection) to the most dreamy proposals, the two often give couple goals to their fans and followers. As the American musician turned 46 on Sunday, November 14, Kourtney showered love for him in an Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kourtney shared a series of photos with her husband to be. While Kourtney wore a black printed t-shirt with matching pants, Barker sported a pair of red pants and a cap. Sharing the photos, Kourtney wrote a heartfelt note for Barker and addressed him as her "favourite everything." She penned, "My favourite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby! (sic)" Travis Barker reacted to the post and thanked his fiance.

Calling Kourtney his soulmate, the Blink 182 drummer wrote, "You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU. (sic)"

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also showered love on the couple. While Kim wrote, "The cutest. Happy Birthday Trav, (sic)" Khloe commented, "Happy birthday Travis! Such a sweet birthday message! You guys deserve the best. (sic)"

Kim Kardashian wishes Travis Barker on birthday

Kim Kardashian also showered love on the birthday boy Travis Barker. The American socialite shared a photo of her with Travis and Kourtney from an event. Sharing the picture, she called Barker an "amazing person" and admitted she is glad he is a part of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The caption read, "Happy birthday Trav! You're an amazing person and I'm so glad you're a part of our fam! XO."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly began dating in 2019. However, Barker made his Keeping Up With The Kardashian debut two years before that as he became Kourtney's neighbour. The couple became vocal about their romantic relationship earlier this year. On October 18, Travis Barker popped up the question in an outdoor setting, on a beach. The drummer had everything planned as he proposed to the socialite while being surrounded with roses and candles. Kourtney surprised her fans with a few photos from the beach proposal and captioned them with "forever."

(Image: @kourtneykardash/Instagram)