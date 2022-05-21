Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick To Attend Her Wedding In Italy? Know Here

Popular couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker became the talk of the town when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 15. The couple is now throwing a celebration with their friends and family in Italy and guests including the Kardashian-Jenner siblings have begun arriving in style. However, the question still remains if Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex, with whom she shares three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign – will attend the lavish festivities.

Will Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick attend her wedding celebration?

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian invited her ex Scott Disick to her wedding celebration in Italy. She placed a few conditions before him and mentioned he could attend the festivities only if he does not make things 'weird or uncomfortable' for her, Travis, or any of their guests. However, Scott will not be attending his ex's wedding celebration, as he is still 'struggling to come to terms' with the fact that Kourtney has moved on, a source told the publication. They also mentioned that Scott wishes to stay away from when the 'the thing that upsets him the most is being thrown in his face'. A source said:

"Kourtney extended an informal invitation to Scott for the wedding, and she did add a condition if he decided to attend. She said he can go as long as he doesn’t make things weird or uncomfortable for her, Travis, or anybody else for that matter. But at this point, Scott is planning on sitting this one out. He’s still struggling to come to terms with the fact that Kourtney has completely moved on. He really doesn’t feel the need to be there when the thing that upsets him the most is being thrown in his face."

Scott Disick is reportedly still upset that Kourtney Kardashian did not tell him that about her wedding with Travis Barker at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15. He found out about the news on social media and is still 'uncomfortable' about the situation. However, the source mentioned he is being as supportive as he can, while also 'drawing the line'. The family including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and others have begun arriving in Italy, and fans can't wait to see glimpses from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding celebration.