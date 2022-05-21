Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker's Wedding Preparations Begin; Couple Hosts Dinner Party

Much loved couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are set all to take their relationship a step further as the two will soon tie the knot with each other in the presence of their family and friends after having gotten legally married. Kourtney and Travis dated each other for quite some time and have since always managed to paint the town red with their mushy romance. Ever since the couple confirmed their legal marriage, fans are eagerly waiting for their grand celebrations.

Reportedly, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding celebrations have kickstarted in full swing. The couple will tie the knot in Italy at Castello Brown, which is a 16th-century castle in the seaside town of Portofino.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding preparations begin

As per the reports of People, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that the duo has begun their wedding festivities in Italy with a special dinner at Ristorante Puny on Friday. For the dinner party, the much-loved pair were joined by their friends and loved ones."You can feel all the love. Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis," the source revealed. The source continued, "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!". Further talking about the menu for the night, the source further stated,

"They have a special menu with Italian wine, hand-made trofie al pesto pasta, sea bass and coffee parfaits. The menu is decorated with a heart."

Reportedly, for the dinner party, Kourtney opted for a red coloured bodysuit with a sheer skirt and a matching fur stole. Travis Barker on the other hand sported a black tweed jacket with classic pants.

For the unversed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally married each other last Sunday at a Santa Barbara in California. The duo will reportedly host their nuptials at Castello Brown which will be a close-knit affair. Reports by Page Six also suggest that the two have already rented the castle.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's legal wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their legal wedding via Instagram. They posted a series of monochrome photos from their wedding ceremony. The duo did the paperwork on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Sharing the pictures, Kourtney wrote in the caption "Till death do us part."

Here, take a look at the post-

Image: Twitter/@kuwtkworld