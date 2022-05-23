Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Veil Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Groom Travis Barker's Tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding celebration has finally come to an end. The Poosh founder dazzled in an elegant Dolce & Gabbana outfit for her wedding with Tavis Barker that took place in Portofino, Italy on May 22. For those unaware, her dream bridal look paid a special tribute to groom Barker.

As reported by Vogue, the 42-year-old bride's team worked closely with Dolce & Gabbana to create her dream wedding veil that's inspired by Barker's infamous Virgin Mary tattoo.

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress decoded

Just below the depiction of the Virgin Mary, the words "family loyalty respect" were stitched in white thread mirroring Travis Barker's tattoo. In addition to this, the lacy veil also featured flowers that paid tribute to the gardens of Portofino. Speaking of her wedding veil, Kourtney told Vogue, "Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way."

Ditching the usual long gown, Kourtney Kardashian opted for a corseted satin mini dress that took inspiration from the Italian lingerie of the 1960s. The bride's look was further accessorised with lace pumps and a pair of tulle gloves. Meanwhile, groom Travis Barker looked dapper in a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit. Take a look at it below:

Kourtney's black pre-wedding dress inspired by Kim

Ahead of the Italian wedding ceremony, Kourtney Kardashian opted for a black gothic pre-wedding dress which had an interesting connection with Kim Kardashian. The bride wore a black mini dress once again featuring an image of the Virgin Mary designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney finished her look with black gloves and a sheer veil that was accentuated with blue lace trim. The newlywed bride also took to Instagram to share a slew of photos and wrote, "Here comes the…” For those unaware, back in 2017, Kim Kardashian was spotted in a similar dress. Take a look at it here:

In April, the couple held a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas after attending the Grammys together. Following this was their LA courthouse nuptials on May 15, Kourtney shared a carousel of photos, writing, “Till death do us part.” The couple then hosted a grand wedding in Italy for close friends and family members. Multiple reports suggest that the duo will also host a wedding reception in Los Angeles.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash