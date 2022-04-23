Kris Jenner Claims Blac Chyna Tried To Murder Rob Kardashian; Held Him At Gunpoint In 2016

On her second consecutive day on the witness stand, Kris Jenner made some startling allegations, claiming that Blac Chyna attempted to murder Rob Kardashian. Amid the ongoing trial between Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris stated that she was told Chyna had 'put a gun to his head, and was drinking'. She added, "and I don’t think drinking and guns are ever good together," according to E!.

The legal battle comes as Chyna, who was earlier engaged to Kris' son, Rob Kardashian, blamed Kris, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for the cancellation of her and Rob's E! reality TV show titled, Rob & Chyna.

Responding to Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani's, Kris Jenner continued, "I was told she tried to strangle him with a phone cord. I was told it was complete chaos that this was happening. I was very upset. Rob was hysterical crying. It was a mess. I can't imagine what it was like having a gun pointed at your head."

The incident in question dates back to December 2016, in which Rob claimed in legal documents how Chyna tried to 'inflict severe injury' on him and he 'feared for his life' after being choked with an iPhone charging cord and being assaulted with a metal pole. He also mentioned being held at gunpoint with a loaded weapon.

Earlier this week, Chyna accepted that she did wrap a cord around Rob's neck, but did so in a fun way to grab his attention. She added how pointing the gun at him was also done in jest and wasn't intended to harm him.

However, Jenner stated there wasn't anything 'funny' about coming home and seeing Rob ' disheveled' after the instance. "It was complete devastation and turmoil. This was just a horrible situation … They couldn't even be in the same room together. I was traumatized," she mentioned.

The legal battle between the two parties began in 2017. At that time, Chyna sued Rob and his family for allegedly 'damaging her brand' as well as 'verbally and physically' abusing her. Earlier, Kris had claimed Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner.

