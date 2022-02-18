Just weeks after welcoming her grandchild, Kylie's mother Kris Jenner has shared intriguing details about the appearance of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy Wolf Webster. While filming an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Jenner-Kardashian matriarch revealed that Wolf looks like his big sister Stormi Webster.

Kris Jenner talks about Wolf Webster

During her appearance on the show, Kris Jenner explained that Wolf looked exactly like Stormi at the time of his birth. She stated, "When he came out, it was like, There's Stormi being born all over again!" Ever since the birth of Wolf, the celebrity parent Kylie and Travis has taken keen measures to protect the identity of their newborn. The duo hasn't revealed the face of their baby boy and amid this fans of the stars are patiently waiting for Kylie and Travis' official family photo with Wolf. Previously a source close to the couple also told E! News that Wolf Webster looks more like his dad Travis. This can only be confirmed once Kylie and Travis Scott unveil their baby's face.

This comes just weeks after, grandmom Kris Jenner took to social media to share a sweet birthday post for Stormi. For those unaware, Kylie and Travis' daughter turned 4 earlier this month on February 1. On the special occasion, Kris Jenner shared a loving picture with her grandchild, while doing so, she also penned a lengthy heartfelt note for Stormi.

Kris Jenner articulated, "Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives! Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives. You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always. I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo." Take a look at the post below:

To mark the arrival of their child, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a monochrome photo of her baby's little hand. She used her son's birth date to caption the post with a blue heart emoticon. Check out the photo here:

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner, @krisjenner