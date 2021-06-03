Kris Jenner Wants Kourtney Kardashian To 'grow Old' With Ex-beau, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian often dodges questions about her and former partner Scott Disick getting back together by her family members. In a recent promo for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney’s mom conveyed that she wished to see the couple back together. Scroll further and take a look at the video and the conversation that happened between the mom and daughter duo.

Kris Jenner wants Kourtney to get back with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's family is still rooting for her to get back with Scott. On June 2, 2021, the promo of the upcoming episode came out and featured both Kris and Kourtney going through the family albums and old pictures. Whilst, they landed on a picture of Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick from the time when they were dating. Kris couldn’t wait but take the moment to talk about her eldest daughter’s future.

Kris says, “Listen there's nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone, be happy and content and peaceful. And it would always be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know”. To which Kourtney replies in a sarcastic tone and says, “Wouldn't that be a dream?”. Jenner then added how Scott mixes well with the family and has been a part of the clan for a long time.

She says, “He fits well with all of us because we've all been around each other for so long I think”. Further expressing, “At this stage from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him”. Kourtney stands against this and says, “He's a talker”.

Further on in the video, Kourtney says, “My whole family, for a couple of years now, loves to just bring up me and Scott getting back together. It's frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks, but sometimes I just don't care to have it be such a conversation all the time so I'll just kind of brush it off in a nice way”. She expresses that both she and Scott have had the conversation about their relationship and doesn’t want her whole family involved in it. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were together for 10 years till 2015 and have three children together, Mason and Penelope, who are 11 and 9 respectively, as well as a 6-year-old son Reign.

Later on, Kourtney tells her mother Kris, “I don't think we've really given ourselves the time of one of us not being with someone else”. After which her mother questioned, “And you're not under pressure or a time thing”. To this Kourtney replies, “We’re good”.

Image: Still from the promo

