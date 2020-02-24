Kristen Bell Does Not Think Soulmates Exist, Talks About Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is among the well-known names in Hollywood. She has voiced Princess Anna in the Disney animated fantasy films Froze, Frozen II, and others. The artist has been married for around seven years with actor Dax Shepard. But now Bell revealed that she does not believe in soulmates. Read to know more.

Kristen Bell does not believe in soulmates

Kristen Bell is busy promoting her baby brand Hello Bello and was seen for the same in an online show. During the interview, the Frozen star opened up about the soulmates concept. She said that she thinks it is who you choose to make it work with. She added that one cannot ever find a soulmate if he/she isn't ready. Bell stated that she does not know if she thinks soulmates exist. But she thinks that a commitment to being ready to earn someone exists.

Kristen Bell further added that if she would have met her husband, Dax Shepard, five years earlier then there would be “no way” of them being together. She stated that it would have been a tabloid headline. Bell mentioned but they met at the time when they were both evolving into a place where it was 'Okay, what are the outcomes I want in my life?’ She thinks one has to go through your own personal evolution to get there.

“The whole idea came out of the fact that @daxshepard & I grew up very much on a budget when we were living in Michigan...we were like we want accessibility–and affordability so that nobody has to choose between their baby and their budget.” - @KristenBell on starting @HelloBello pic.twitter.com/vwB9ZTFsxS — BUILD Series (@BUILDseriesNYC) February 21, 2020

In a previous interview, Kristen Bell has said that she felt no spark when the two met for the first time. She revealed that she thought he talked too much. However, weeks later they bumped into each other at an ice hockey game. She said that then the couple “started to flirt” and Shepard sent a text that got Bell really interested.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard tied the knot in 2013. They now have two daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, five. They have co-starred in films such as When in Rome, Hit and Run and CHiPs.

