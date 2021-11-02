Kristen Stewart Reveals She Is All Set To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show and revealed that she will soon tie the knot with her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer. She gave details about her relationship with Meyer and mentioned that the two will soon get married.

The duo was first spotted together in August 2019 and kept their relationship off the radar until October that year.

Kristen Stewart to tie the knot with girlfriend Dylan Meyer

The Twilight actor mentioned that she had carved out in her mind how she wanted to be proposed to. She mentioned that Meyer 'nailed it' and called it 'really cute.' She mentioned that she did not have a specific proposal in mind and mentioned that in a relationship with two women, you 'never know who's going to fulfil what weird gender role thing'. She mentioned that the couple does not think or act along those lines.

The duo's relationship first became Instagram official when Dylan Meyer posted a black and white picture of her and Kristen Stewart sharing a kiss. She wrote, "Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police." In 2019, Stewart spoke to Howard Stern and mentioned that she could not wait to propose to Meyer. She mentioned that although she wanted to be reasonable about it, 'good things happen fast'.

Kristen Stewart will soon take on the role of Princess Diana in the upcoming film, Spencer. The film will release in the United States and the United Kingdom on November 5 and got its world premiere on September 3 at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. See Kristen Stewart's look in the film.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor spoke about how she connected with her character. She mentioned that she related to Princess Diana's maternal side, even though she has never experienced motherhood. She mentioned that Diana was 'embodied and so unconditionally herself when she was with her kids.' She mentioned that when her character is with her kids, she is like a 'three-headed animal, sort of an unstoppable beast'. Speaking about playing the character, she mentioned that she 'absorbed' Diana in her role in Spencer and trusted the script.

Image: Instagram/@spillzdylz, AP