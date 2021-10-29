Kristen Stewart Begins Casting For Her Directorial Debut; Says 'I’m So Stoked'

Kristen Stewart, who will be seen essaying Princess Diana in the upcoming film, Spencer, has begun working on her next project which marks her debut as a director. The actor is working on the big-screen adaptation of the memoir The Chronology of Water, the casting for which has begun. In a recent appearance on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, the Twilight actor spoke about the film's current status as they commenced casting for the lead role of author Lidia Yuknavitch.

The long process of putting things together has left her 'stoked', but Stewart believes that talking about the film 'is more relevant than ever'. Revealing that it's a 'really small movie', Kristen said she 'would have wanted to be cast in' it when she was younger.

Kristen Stewart on her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water

As a writer and director, Stewart denied making an Alfred Hitchcock-like appearance in the film, mentioning that 'there’s actually no part for me'. She hinted at playing the role of Lydia's older sister, but maintained that she 'probably won't'. She is keen to get away into the film but doesn't see that happening. According to Canon Gate, The Chronology of Water is a tale of survival that navigates and chronicles addiction, abuse, and the devastating loss of a stillborn child.

Meanwhile, Kristen will be seen in the Princess Diana-inspired film, Spencer, which is to be based on the days when Diana contemplates ending her marriage with Prince Charles during the Christmas holidays at the royals' Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. Apart from Stewart, the other cast members of the movie will include Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Alistair Gregory, Sean Harris as Darren McGrady, Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales, Freddie Spry as Prince Harry, Jack Nielen as Prince William, Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II, and many more.

While the movie was showcased at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021, it has been slated for a theatrical release in the UK and the USA on November 5, 2021. Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, Stewart's performance in the film is being hailed as her career-defining act.

(IMAGE: AP)