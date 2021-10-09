Kristen Stewart To Bag Performer Tribute Honour At Gotham Awards 2021

Kristen Stewart is currently gearing up for the release of her most recent project, Spencer. She became the talk of the town after the release of the trailer for the upcoming biographical drama film. The actor has now been picked to receive a Performer Tribute honour at the 2021 Gotham Awards, whose ceremony will take place on November 29, in New York.

Kristen Stewart to bag Performer Tribute honour at 2021 Gotham Awards

Kristen Stewart will soon bag a major honour at the upcoming Gotham Awards in November. The Performer Tribute will be given to the Twilight actor, and the Gotham Film & Media Institute also announced that Magnolia Pictures' President, Eamonn Bowles will be graced with the Industry Tribute. According to Entertainment Weekly, the institutes' executive director, Jeffrey Sharp mentioned that he was 'proud to honour' Stewart for her performance in Spencer. He referred to her role in the film as 'yet another artistic peak in a remarkable career'. Sharp also commended the actor for taking on a plethora of roles spanning across different genres and mentioned that she has established herself as 'one of the most respected' artists. The official list of nominees for the 2021 Gotham Awards will be announced on October 21.

Earlier this year on September 23, Kristen Stewart starrer Spencer released its official trailer and gave fans a glimpse into what to expect when the film releases on November 5 in the UK and US. The upcoming film is based on Princess Diana and will trace the events that took place during the Christmas holidays when she realized she wished to end her marriage with Prince Charles. The short trailer began with the Queen's questions about Diana's whereabouts.

Watch 'Spencer' trailer here

Kristen's first look from the film had fans and followers in awe and predicted that her role would definitely get her an Oscar. Helmed by Pablo Larraín, the screenplay for the film was written by Steven Knight, who is known for his work in the hit show, Peaky Blinders. The film had its international premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and had received heaps of love and praise.

(Image: AP)