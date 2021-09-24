'Spencer' Trailer Out: Kristen Stewart Stuns As Princess Diana, Fans Hail Actress

The official trailer of Kristen Stewart starrer Spencer has been released by makers and showcases Princess Diana's role in a promising light. The trailer, which the makers revealed on Thursday, September 23, charts everything from the Christmas celebrations at the Queen'sEstate, where Diana deals with news of her husband, Prince Charles' affair with Camila Parker to her being Prince William and Prince Harry's doting mother while still at odds with the Royal family.

The Princess Diana-inspired film will be based on the days when Diana wanted to end her marriage with Prince Charles during the Christmas holidays at the royals' Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. The trailer peeks insights into the complexities that entailed in Princess Diana's life after her marriage and Kristen Stewart's stunning take on the icon is being hailed by Netizens as the next Oscar-winning performance.

Much anticipated Spencer trailer out

The two-minute clip opens up with the Queen's interrogation about Diana's whereabouts. 'Is she here yet?', she asks an assistant as Diana can be seen spending up her vehicle. The Queen then announces 'Then she's late', marking the beginning of the upheaval and intense moments the film centres on. The trailer's peek into Diana's inner delirium and resentment owing to a failed marriage will surely leave the audiences thrilled. Take a look.

Since Kristen's first look as Princess Diana was released, fans have been baffled, touting it as the actor's career-defining performance. The movie is being helmed by Pablo Larraín with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Larraín has previously directed several feature films, including the Academy Award-nominated Natalie Portman-starrer Jackie, while Knight is famous for his contribution to Peaky Blinders. The film will witness a theatrical release on November 5. It was recently premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, bagging excellent reviews.

The official synopsis from Neon and Topic Studios reads,

“December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @NEONRATED