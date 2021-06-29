Kubbra Sait Reveals Foundation's Release Date; Shares Updated Priorities List With Fans

Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait surprised her fans with her latest role announcement in Foundation. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor now took to social media to let her fans in on the Foundation release date along with her updated priorities list. Revealing that the series is set to premiere on September 24, she wrote that it's time for her to buy a new TV.

Foundation release date and Kubbra Sait’s new priority

According to the actor’s latest Instagram post, Foundation is set to premiere on September 24, 2021. Sharing a picture of a clapboard of the series, the actor wrote, “Hello September 9.24.2021 #Foundation #IssavAssimov #AppleTv” and tagged Apple TV with it. Along with the date revelation, she added, “PS: Time to buy a new TV (Love my priorities in life)” admitting that she is planning to watch her latest outing on a brand-new TV.

The actor who rose to fame with her role in Sacred Games is now awaiting the release of her latest series. Kubbra’s fans rushed to the comments to note their excitement for the project. While many simply showed their excitement, a few others congratulated the actor on her latest feat. “Congrats nd wishing you all the best further 😍 Domlur to Hollywood loads of love Nd happiness from the Domlur boys,” a fan commented.

A bit about Foundation on Apple TV

Foundation on Apple TV is an upcoming science-fiction drama series based on Issac Assimov's Foundation, the book. The trailer, which recently hit the internet garnered over 1.6 lakh views in the first few hours of its release. The series will follow the life of Dr Hari Seldon, who will attempt to rebuild The Foundation to create a future civilization after predicting the fall of an Empire. The series will feature Jared Harris and Lee Pace in the lead, while Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Cassian Bilton, Laura Birn, and Alfred Enoch will play other major roles.

On the professional front

Kubbra Sait who was seen in two movies and two web series in 2020, is currently awaiting the release of Foundation. Although, starred in Voot's Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and Amazon Prime Video's Waqalat From Home, Foundation on Apple TV will be the actor’s first international web series.

