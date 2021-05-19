Kumail Nanjiani To Play Chippendales Founder In 'Immigrant' Series On Hulu

Kumail Nanjiani is one of the most popular comic artists and actors in Hollywood. He was recently seen in Netflix romantic comedy film The Lovebirds opposite Issa Rae. Now, the actor has signed on to his next project as the lead.

Kumail Nanjiani to Play Chippendales Founder in Hulu Limited Series

According to Variety, Kumail Nanjiani is all set to portray Somen "Steve" Banerjee, founder of Chippendales, in a limited series. Hulu has given an eight-episode order to the show titled Immigrant. It is said to tell the true story of Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the "insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden" story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Immigrant will be written by Robert Siegel along with Mehar Sethi. Executive producers are Siegel, Sethi, Kumail Nanjiani, Limelight’s Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, Emily V. Gordon, and Rajiv Joseph. 20th Television will bankroll the series. More actors will join the team as it moves ahead. Details on its production are kept under wraps and a premiere date has not been set.

Somen "Steve" Banerjee first operated a Mobil gas station and a loss backgammon club. Then he bought a failed Los Angeles club named "Destiny II" and turned it into a nightclub that had a "Female Exotic Dancing Night" and female mud wrestling. His addition of a male stripper dance group in 1979 for female audiences was the first of its kind in the USA and was a success. Following his uprise, there were several cases against him for alleged murder and assault. In 1994, Banerjee reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

Immigrant serves as the second Hulu series order for Robert Siegel based on true events. He is also penning Pam & Tommy series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. It depicts the true story behind the release of the first-ever viral video in history, the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Kumail Nanjiani will next be seen in Marvel's ensemble superhero flick Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao. He will also be a part of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and others. Nanjiani's acting credits include The Five-Year Engagement, The Big Sick, Stuber, Franklin & Bash, Silicon Valley, and more.

