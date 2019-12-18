Kumail Nanjiani's Trainer Shares Pictures Of his Intense Workout Regime

Kumail Nanjiani's trainer has shared pictures of intense workout regime of the Pakistan-origin American actor-comedian. Nanjiani in the picture can be seen flaunting his latest muscular body which he made for Marvel's upcoming superhero film "The Eternals". The pictures are taking social media by storm and has put the actor on limelight again.

The amazing transformation

One of the trainers who trained Nanjiani said that the amount of dedication and desire the actor has shown is extraordinary. "Kumail walked into my gym in January of this year and 9 months later following optimum nutrition and training unveiled his new superhero body to begin filming the movie," the trainer said. Nanjiani's trainer also said that he couldn't be prouder of him for the amazing transformation he has shown to achieve the camera-ready physique.

Kumail Nanjiani also took to Instagram handle to thank his trainers without whom it would have been an impossible task. Kumail said when he found out a year ago that he is going to star in a Marvel movie he decided to transform himself. Kumail also thanked his nutritionist David Higgins and his team for training him almost every day during the shoot. He also mentioned how David allowed him to have cheat meals day. At last, he thanked his wife for not being interesting enough for the last year and promised her that he will be interesting again someday.

According to reports, Kumai Nanjiani will be playing Kingo in the start-studded comic book adaptation of The Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan. Nanjiani shot to fame for starring in an American comedy series Silicon Valley. Kumail is best known for writing and starring in the romantic comedy The Big Sick, which he co-wrote with his wife and is based upon his relationship with her.

