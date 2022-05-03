Kundali Bhagya 3 May 2022 Written Update: Preeta Doubts Prithvi For Karan's Arrest

Kundali Bhagya 3 May 2022 episode begins with Preeta walking on the road while thinking about Karan's words. On the other hand, Karan loses his calm and throws away things in his room. The next morning, as Kareena asks Girish to serve breakfast to everyone, Preeta arrives. Dadi looks at her and says that she is not hungry while Kareena asks Girish to get the food in her room. Maddy then calls Preeta and asks her to come to the location that he sent while informing him about Sandesh's arrival.

Kundali Bhagya 3 May 2022 Written Update

Meanwhile, as the security guard at the club looks at Sandesh, he identifies him. later, both Prithvi and Maddy reach the club to meet Sandesh. Sandesh then arrives and informs Prithvi that someone is spying on them. This leaves Prithvi in shock. After a while, as Preeta also reaches the club the security guard informs her about seeing Sandesh. On the other hand, Prithvi gets scared and tells Sandesh to leave the city and not contact him again. As they all leave the place after seeing Preeta, the latter manages to spot Sandesh. She threatens and tells him that she knows who he is but she wants him to tell her who is the mastermind behind everything.

Sameer spots Preeta and Sandesh together

Sandesh doesn't reveal Prithvi's name and says that he is just a fan who is hurt by what Karan did. meanwhile, Sameer chases Preeta and sees her with Sandesh. She then gets a call from Srishti who asks her about her location. Preeta then fools Sandesh by giving him an empty piece of paper while asking him to hand it over to the guy wearing a hoodie. Srishti then arrives and catches Sameer spying on Preeta. On the other hand, as Sandesh throws the paper away, Prithvi tries to pick it up. As Preeta makes an attempt to catch him, he manages to escape. On the other hand, Karan talks to Malkani about the investigation and expresses his doubt about Preeta. meanwhile, Preeta spots Prithvi stepping out of a rickshaw and suspects him behind Karan's arrest.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5