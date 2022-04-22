Kundali Bhagya 22 April 2022 Written Update: Prithvi Meets Karan In The Jail

Kundali Bhagya 22 April 2022 episode begins with Karan urging the police to let him talk to the reporters and clarify his side but the latter refuses to permit him. Prithvi then walks in and tells the police inspector to let Karan talk to the reporters but they take Karan inside. as the constable is a huge fan of Karan, he asks him why he did this. Later on, Prithvi meets the constable and tells him that Karan was bad-mouthing him. Prithvi then meets Karan and taunts him about how earlier he was behind the bars but it was him at the same place. He instigates Karan by saying that earlier he was just a cricketer but now he is a match-fixer too.

Kundali Bhagya 22 April 2022 Written Update

Prithvi then wonders why didn't Preeta arrive yet. As Preeta arrive, the media questions her about Karan to which she defends him and asks them to let him meet Karan first. As she goes inside, she hears the police inspector telling a lady that a wife's statement about her husband cannot be accepted because she trusts him. On the other hand, Prithvi continues to manipulate Karan about Preeta and tells him that she only cares about his property and not him. Meanwhile, at home, Rakhi cannot stop crying while the nurse tries to calm Mahesh down by injecting the medicine. Kareena calms Rakhi and tells Sameer to get a lawyer for Karan.

Preeta confronts the media on Karan's behalf

Preeta then asks the constable to let her meet Karan to which he tells her that she should not expect Karan to get bail anytime soon because they found a money bag in his car. Preeta then decides to talk to the media on Karan's behalf. as she goes out to talk to the media, she tells them that Karan is innocent. Meanwhile, Prithvi shows the live feed to Karan in the jail. Preeta then adds that she is not saying this because she is Karan's wife but his business partner. Prithvi then manipulates Karan by stating how Preeta broke her relationship with him on TV. On the other hand, as everyone gets shocked hearing Preeta's comment, Kritika tells everyone how Preeta is just behind money. Even Karan gets shocked hearing Preeta and tells Prithvi to leave him alone. Prithvi then tells him that if he wants he can make a call.

