'KUWTK': Times When Kim Kardashian Opened Up About Her Troubled Marriage With Kanye West

In a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the issues of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage came to light. A teary-eyed Kim Kardashian opened up to her sisters about feeling like a failure after a third failing marriage. A fight between the former couple resulted in Kim starting off the last family trip of KUWTK on a sour note. However, this was not the first time the Kardashian sister shared her issues with Kanye on the show and viewers have been witness to other such instances in the past as well.

Kim vents to sisters about Kanye

In the second last episode of KUWTK’s current and last season, which aired on Thursday, a 40-year-old Kim Kardashian ranted to her sisters about how she could not continue the troubled marriage any longer. Later, sister Khloe elaborated on how Kim was struggling with Kanye behind the scenes and directing her anger onto unrelated things. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had not officially parted their ways at the time of the episode’s filming. But she filed for divorce a while after the shoot of KUWTK's last season ended.

1. Kanye’s TMZ hindrance to Kim

Once when Kim was filming for a KUWTK confessional clip, she found out Kanye was about to go live on TMZ. She was instantly worried. After going on air, Kanye voiced his belief about slavery being a choice.

2. Feeling neglected

In another instance, Kanye felt neglected by Kim. This was soon after the birth of Chicago, their thirdborn. Kim opened up about how husbands might feel like that when kids begin receiving all the attention.

3. Kim and Kanye argue about her dress

The former couple was once seen fighting on camera on KUWTK. It was about Kim’s dress she was set to wear to Met Gala 2019. ‘Too revealing’ is what Kanye found her outfit to be. He added that her showing off her body was affecting him. The fight resulted in shouting and slamming doors.

4. Kanye West’s tweets

Kim once tried hinting that Kanye West’s Twitter posts were causing issues. They were ‘little bit frustrating’ she had stated. She tried to avoid discussions about him on camera on KUWTK too.

More about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian's Instagram followers consistently witness various moments from her personal life on the platform. Kanye West was often seen on the celebrity’s social media handle in the past as well. The singer, himself, interacts with his fans on social media platforms. Kanye West's Twitter followers witnessed his running for president last year, which was unsuccessful.

WRITE IN KANYE WEST pic.twitter.com/0y1dgKth8Q — ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020

