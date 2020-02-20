From Kylie Cosmetics To Fenty Beauty: Here Are Makeup Brands Owned By Famous Celebrities

Hollywood celebrities spend hours on their makeup and hairstyles to get into character for a movie. They also collaborate with different makeup brands or else launch their own makeup line. In these celebrity-owned makeup lines, brand loyalty and trust towards a brand are known to increase due to a celebrity's face behind it. There are several celebrities who have their own makeup lines.

Kylie Cosmetics

This Kylie Jenner owned makeup line is one of the most popular celebrity-owned makeup lines. The star started her makeup brand with lip kits and gradually the brand emerged as one of the most trusted and used makeup brands. Kylie recently tried her hand in skincare and it would be interesting to see how this would turn out for the star.

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna, the popular Hollywood singer owns the makeup line Fenty Beauty. Fenty Beauty provides a huge range of cosmetics that are suitable for every skin tone. This brand has helped people to find their perfect match that makes the brand immensely popular amongst the dusky skin toned people. Fenty Beauty is also known for their lipstick range.

KKW Cosmetics

Kim Kardashian decided to follow her sibling’s step and started a range of cosmetics called KKW beauty. The cosmetic line is not as popular as Kylie’s, however, her brand is widely popular as she is often seen talking about it on her social media. In her makeup range, KKW contour and highlight are the most popular products.

Iman Cosmetics

Iman is a supermodel and her makeup line is utterly different because it was created with women of colour in mind. She understood the difficulty of finding the right makeup and decided to create her own as a solution to her problem. Her bestsellers include bronzer and powder. Iman’s lipstick range and eyeshadow pencil also top the charts in bestselling makeup products.

Flower

Drew Barrymore's makeup line does not have her name printed on her cosmetics. Her makeup products are sold only at Walmart. Her blush is one of the bestsellers from the Flower makeup range.

