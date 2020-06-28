Kylie Jenner And Her Little One Stormi Often Wear The Same Outfits; See Pics

Kylie Jenner is the founder and owner of the company Kylie Cosmetics. The 22-year-old beauty mogul is among the youngest billionaires in the world, according to Forbes 2018. She is also popular for starring in the reality television show Keeping Up with The Kardashians. The young model also has a daughter named Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott, whom she briefly dated for a period of two years.

Kylie Jenner dresses in top designer clothes and often dresses up her daughter too. Often times, they even match and wear clothes with the same cut or print. Check out Mama Jenner and Stormi Webster's photos below.

Kylie Jenner's photos

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for a light blue look in a long-sleeved, zippered top with a cutout and matching pants. She is donning full makeup and has accessorized her look with hoop earrings and tinted glasses. Stormi looked exactly like her mom in a bright cyan-blue dress paired with brown cowboy boots.

The 22-year-old attended the Kardashian family's annual Christmas party in a custom Ralph & Russo gown. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the emerald green duchess gown. The off-shoulder dress featured a thigh-high slit and a bow on the hip. Kylie posed for pictures with her daughter, Stormi, who looked adorable in a matching emerald green dress.

Kylie and Stormi often dress up in matching outfits. In this one, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster went for the shimmery look for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's annual Christmas party. She posed in a photo with Stormi. Stormi was wearing a glitzy outfit just like her mama. The little one was also wearing a pair of small white Nikes. They both look cute and beautiful.

Jenner and her little one posed before a gigantic mirror located inside her Calabasas mansion. Kylie styled lengthy golden brown tresses in a chic middle part, while daughter Stormi had her brunette tendrils tied back into a neat bun. Both wore matching bodysuits.

The child was in a pink and white Christian Dior dress with light pink jelly sandals. Jenner was also holding on to a pair of white sunglasses too. Kylie had on a matching dress with a purse in the same material. Stormi enjoyed a boat trip during their holiday in the Bahamas.

