Kylie Jenner Calls Travis Scott 'the Best Daddy' On The Occasion Of Father's Day

Travis Scott celebrated a sweet Father’s Day with his adorable daughter Stormi Webster. Recently, his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner took to her social media handle to wish Travis Scott on behalf of their daughter Stormi. She shared some cute moments and also penned a sweet message.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kylie Jenner shared a throwback picture of Travis Scott holding Stormi in his arms. The two can be seen looking too cute in this picture. Along with the picture, Kylie also wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Travis Scott. The best daddy to our daughter.” Check out the post below.

Apart from his sweet wish for Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner also hosted a small Father’s Day surprise for Travis Scott. She also shared some lovely moments of their get-together on her Insta handle where one can see the majestic blue theme right from the cake to the decorations.

In the pictures, Stormi can be seen holding a heart-shaped cookie with blue icing and walking towards her father to feed him this delicious looking cookie. Another pic shows Travis and Stormi looking adorable as they pose in front of the elaborate flower decoration. Kylie also shared several other pictures where they looked very sweet and happy. Check out the picture below.

Seeing these pictures on the internet, fans could not stop gushing on how cute and adorable these are. They went all out to compliment the lovely decorations to Travis and Stormi’s candid pics. Some of them wrote, “best parents for Stormi,” “We need trylie back,” “crying this is the cutest thing ever,” and many more. Check out a few comments below.

About Stormi Webster

Stormi was born to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on February 1, 2018. Kylie Jenner is an entrepreneur and a television personality. She is known for Keeping Up With The Kardashians and brand Kylie cosmetics. While Travis Scott, on the other hand, is an American rapper known for his songs such as SICKO MODE, Goosebumps, Antidote, STARGAZING and many more. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott keep sharing some adorable pics of Stormi on their respective handle. Kylie recently shared a video of Stormi which sent fans in a tizzy. Watch.

