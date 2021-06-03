Kylie Jenner Announces Her New Brand 'Kylie Baby' On Instagram With A Picture Of Stormi

Kylie Jenner has created an empire out of beauty and skincare products and the reality star recently launched another brand as well. The social media sensation took to her Instagram handle earlier today and announced the Kylie Baby brand with her daughter Stormi's picture. No details have been revealed yet about the new line but it was reported that Kylie filed applications last year to trademark Kylie Baby in the areas of skincare products.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has expanded her beauty empire as she recently launched another skincare brand for babies called 'Kylie Baby'. She took to her IG handle a few hours ago and shared an adorable picture of her daughter Stormi Webster enjoying her bath time. The little munchkin's well-defined curls grabbed the most attention of Kylie's fans. Her caption read, "bath time with @kyliebaby." The verified Instagram handle of her new skincare line has yet to post anything and doesn’t even have a profile photo, but has already managed to garner more than 470k followers within less than a day.

Kylie Jenner has a massive following on the social networking site with around 237 million people and her latest post garnered close to 10 million likes within a few hours. Fans and followers of the reality star gushed over how cute Stormi looked while others expressed their excitement about Kylie's new brand. One of the followers commented saying, "ITS COMING KYLIE BABY 😍", while another fan stated, "ARE U KIDDING 😍😍😍 cutest lil girl".

Other than her newly launched Kylie Baby, the Kardashian family member also owns multi-million businesses like Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics. She recently filed to trademark Kylie Swim earlier this year and submitted paperwork for Kylie Body and Kylie Hair in the year 2019. It is being said that her new skincare line for babies will include products like moisturizers, lotions, body oils, body gels, and more as well as cribs, strollers, diaper bags, baby bottles, and clothing. Jenner launched her first cosmetics line in 2015 called Kylie Lip Kits, which was renamed Kylie Cosmetics the following year.

