Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her Bday In A Bejeweled Dress, Calls Stormi 'the Best Gift Of All'

Kylie Jenner recently shared snaps from her birthday celebration on Instagram which took place on August 10. Kylie turned 23 years old. The reality TV star shared one post with her daughter and another featuring a dress which had XXIII bejewelled on it. Have a look at both of her posts and the comments by the fans.

Kylie Jenner's bejewelled post

In the first snap, viewers can see two snaps of Kylie sporting a corset-esque dress which had XXIII written on it with diamonds. The dress was baby pink in colour and Kylie's face was partially visible. She can be sitting on a chair which is of the same colour as her dress and also features XXIII tattoo on her chest. In the first snap, Kylie has her hands on her head. She is also sporting baby pink nail polish and a platinum ring.

Kylie captioned the picture as a thank you note to all the people who had wished her. She wrote - 23!!!! Thank you God for another year. The blessings and the lessons.. i’m here for it all and so thankful for each and every one of you.

Many fans and celebs responded to the post. Most of the celebs were her LA friends like Malika, Olivia, Johhny and many more. Everybody wished the star a happy birthday, take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner

Kylie's post with Stormi

In the next snap, Kylie can be seen with her daughter Stormi. The post features Kylie and Stormi dressed in a black dress and a white cake with XXIII candles on it. Stormi can be spotted trying to blow the candles out and Kylie is seen kissing her daughter. She captioned the picture indicating that Stormi was the best gift she ever received. She wrote - the best gift of all.

Many fans and admirers commented on the picture. The comments were very similar to the comments on her first post. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner

Promo Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner

