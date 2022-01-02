Kylie Jenner Flaunts Adorable Baby Bump In Recent Instagram Post; Watch

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner welcomed New Year 2022 by sharing an adorable video featuring her baby bump. Kylie, who already shares a daughter named Stormi with Travis Scott, is expecting her second child with the rapper.

Kylie Jenner showcases her baby bump in her latest Instagram video

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a blissful video in which she could be seen waving her hands on her baby bump in front of the mirror. The model is all smiles looking stunning in a black jumpsuit. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star grooved to some songs while recording the video in front of the mirror. Recently, Kylie also shared a black and white photo of herself cradling her baby bump and taking to the captions, Jenner reflected on key events that happened in her life in 2021.

The model penned a note along with that, writing, "As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

Hulu releases the first teaser of The Kardashians

Hulu released the first teaser for the Kardashian and Jenner family's upcoming series titled The Kardashians. The makers took to their social media handles and wrote, "New year, new beginnings. See you soon @kardashianshulu #TheKardashians," while sharing the teaser of the show. In the video, the makers teased the release date of the show and wrote, "When the count down for New Year ends, the countdown for the new show begins."

Travis Scott makes a comeback on social media

After being hooked up in several series following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott recently made his comeback on Instagram. The rapper shared a monochrome picture of himself adding a short caption. He was welcomed not just by his fans but by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner as well as Marc Jacobs among others.

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner