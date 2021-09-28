Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Motherhood; Says She Was 'meant To Be A Mother'

Kylie Jenner who is currently expecting her second child with beau Travis Scott opened up about her thoughts on motherhood. The beauty mogul earlier this month announced her pregnancy via her Instagram through an emotional video. Unlike her first pregnancy with Stormi, Kylie decided to inform her fans about her second pregnancy early on.

Kylie Jenner talks about motherhood

The entrepreneur, while promoting her new baby care line, told Elle magazine what she's learned after becoming a mom to her daughter Stormi, 3. The 24-year-old said, "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do." She added, "Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years." Kylie also gave a bit of advice for expecting mothers to be and said, "Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time." A source told People that, Kylie had been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while and that she loved being a mother.

Kylie Jenner recently shared an emotional video as she announced her second pregnancy. The video started off with a glimpse of the beauty mogul's pregnancy test that displayed ‘pregnant’ and later showed her beau and father of her children Travis Scott hugging her belly when she revealed the news to him. She was further seen visiting the doctor with Scott and their daughter, Stormi, where the doctor informed her that she was just a few days away from getting a heartbeat of her baby.

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy under the wraps until her daughter Stormi was born. Kylie in several interviews stated that she decided to keep her pregnancy a secret as it was something really personal. She had also revealed that paparazzi's went to all lengths to get a snap of her and at one point, helicopters with flying over her house to take a picture of her. Also in a recent interview with Vogue, when the reality TV star was asked about the gender of her second baby she replied that both and Travis were 'waiting' to find out the gender.

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner