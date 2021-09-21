Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Visits Rapper's Family In Houston To Celebrate Their Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently expecting their second baby. The two are already parents to their three-year-old daughter Stormi. While the couple had already celebrated their second pregnancy with the Kardashian-Jenner family, they recently took a trip to Houston to meet the rapper's family.

As per a report by E!, Kylie Jenner was keen on celebrating their pregnancy news with Travis Scott's family. Moreover, Travis Scott is known to be much close to his family and also wanted his daughter Tommy to get along with them. The couple takes several trips to Houston in a year.

Kylie and Travis jetted off to Houston to meet Scott's family with their daughter. They reportedly wanted to spend time with the rapper's family after announcing their second pregnancy from Kylie's social media handle. They spent four days in Houston before returning to LA and had a lot of family time catching up. Their trip also included an outdoor visit to the local zoo.

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy announcement

The news about Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy began making rounds in August. However, the KUWTK star did not confirm it soon. On September 8, 2021, Kylie Jenner announce her pregnancy with an adorable IGTV video. It began with Kylie showing her positive pregnancy test to Travis Scott and Stormi. Travis Scott gave an overwhelming response and hugged Kylie. The family then went for Kylie's sonography. They also paid a visit to Kylie's mother Kris Jenner to surprise her with sonogram photos. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also celebrated with their family over a dinner party. The next visuals had Kylie Jenner flaunting her baby bump and Stormi kissing it.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram post was soon filled with warm wishes. Kris Jenner expressed her happiness and wrote, "Crying all over again 😍😍❤️❤️😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!! 🙏🙏🙏." Kylie's sister also showered her with love. Kendal Jenner wrote, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister ❤️." Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid also reacted to the video. While Gigi wrote, "🥺🥺🥺💘💘 My heart is bursting for you! Congratulations 🥰💫💫💫," Bella commented, "I cant😭😭😭😭 so beautiful. Bawling !!!♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ best mama. So happy for u🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️♥️✨✨✨."

