Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name With Travis Scott; Shares Adorable Pics

As the fans were already in awe of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott becoming parents again, the American model recently dropped the name of their baby on social media.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy was born on 2 February 2022. They already have a daughter together named Stormi.

Kylie Jenner's son's name announced

Kylie Jenner recently took to her official Instagram handle and wrote 'Wolf Webster' on her Instagram story and added a heart emoji next to it while announcing the name of their baby boy. Their baby boy was born one day after they celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter, Stormi. Here's what she posted-

Kylie Jenner recently shared a picture in which she can be seen holding the hand of her newly-born baby boy while announcing the birth of her second baby. In the caption, she added the date when her baby was born. The moment she posted the picture, numerous celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with love and well wishes to her and Travis Scott along with their entire family. Kim Kardashian, Olivia Pierson, Khloe Kardashian, Normani, Carter Gregory, Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner, and many more congratulated Kylie and mentioned how they wanted to meet the baby as soon as possible. On the other hand, her fans expressed their excitement about learning how the baby arrived just one day after Stormi's fourth birthday while others welcomed her baby with heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently celebrated their daughter, Stormi's fourth birthday. She posted an adorable monochrome picture of their family in which they were seen hugging each other with love. In the caption, she wished her daughter a happy birthday and mentioned how she changed her whole life. She wrote, "our baby is 4 🤍 happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner/AP