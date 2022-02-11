Kanye West Calls Out Billie Eilish For Taking A Dig At Travis Scott; Asks Her To Apologise

Kanye West recently defended Travis Scott after Billie Eilish insulted him referring to his Astroworld tragedy. The rapper took to social media and urged the singer to apologise to Scott and all the families of the people who lost their lives. In response to Kanye West's post, Eilish took to the comments section to clarify her side.

Here's all you need to know about their social media banter.

Kanye West defends Travis Scott

Kanye West recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of a news headline stating how Billie Eilish took a dig at Travis Scott at her concert when she stopped her show to give her fan an inhaler. While doing so, she said, "I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going", which lead Kanye West to suspect that she was referring to Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy where numerous people died during the concert. In the caption, he urged Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott and to all the families of the people who lost their lives and insisted that no one intended it to happen. Adding to it, he also mentioned how Travis had no idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was hurt by what happened. In the end, he revealed that Scott will be performing with her at Coachella and now he wanted Billie to apologise to him before they performed.

The caption read, "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN’T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM" (sic)

In response to this, Billie Eilish took to Kanye West's Instagram post and commented stating that she literally never said anything about Travis. She further explained that she was just helping a fan. Her comment read 'literally never said a thing about Travis. was just helping a fan.' Take a look-

Kanye West Coachella Concert 2022

Kanye West will be performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival from April 15-17 and April 22-24. Harry Styles, Kanye West, and Billie Eilish will be performing at the event.

Image: AP