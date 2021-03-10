Kylie Jenner Shares A Glimpse Of Her Closet, Fans Are Excited To See Spring Collection

Kylie Jenner is ready for spring to arrive with a closet full of colourful bags and shoes. She took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to share a glimpse of her closet and fans are excited to see it. Read along to take a look at the post and the accessories you can expect the 23-year-old reality TV star to carry this spring.

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her spring closet

Spring is around the corner and Kylie Jenner is ready for it with a closet full of bright coloured footwear and bags. The TV personality has a mix of it all, from bright neon to cool blues and embellished shoes. The accessories were mostly from high-end brands including Louboutin, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and more.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, “13 days till spring” followed by a bunch of colourful heart emojis. The post has garnered more than 3.3 million likes since Kylie shared it on Tuesday on her Instagram feed. Comments have excited reactions from fans and followers as they see all the colours and are ready for Kylie to come up with new looks from these pieces. Take a look at some of the comments here.

More looks from Kylie’s closet

Jenner took to her Instagram on March 9 to share a picture of her as she stepped out for the day. She had captured her OOTD in the two pictures, which saw her wearing white, bootlegged pants with a white crop top. She topped these with a plum coloured trench coat, adding a light pink bag and strappy silver heels to the look.

On the work front, Kylie has recently launched her brand Kylie Skin in the Russian markets through the Gold Apple store chain. She took to her Instagram feed and shared the news with her fans and followers. Kylie wrote, “Hello Russia! @KylieSkin will be exclusively available at all @goldapple stores and online on March 1. You can shop in-store or check out http://goldapple.ru or the Gold Apple mobile app!”. The brand also launched a whole rose inspired collection a while ago, which includes candles, bath products and more.

