Kylie Jenner Sparks Fury By Asking Fans To Raise $60K For Her Friend After Donating $5K

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner recently received a lot of flak from netizens on social media after she asked fans to help her makeup artist Samuel Rauda’s family by donating money for his treatment as he recently met with an accident last weekend. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star herself donated $5000 dollars to the cause, she posted a request for her fans to contribute a sum total of $60,000 for Samuel's treatment on her Instagram Stories. Soon, Twitterati flocked to the micro-blogging platform to voice their opinion about Kylie Jenner's GoFundMe page request.

Netizens criticise Kylie as she asks fans to raise funds for Samuel's treatment

Following Kylie Jenner's make-up artist Samuel Rauda's car accident last weekend, the 23-year-old posted a request on her Instagram Story about raising funds for his treatment. One Twitter user revealed, "The makeup artist was thrown from a moving vehicle, suffering internal bleeding and eight brain injuries after hitting his head on the pavement."

Along with sharing a black and white photo of the popular makeup artist and the link to her GoFundMe fundraiser, Kylie wrote, "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel". She added, "Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me."

Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story below:

Soon after Kylie's IG Story made rounds on the internet, netizens expressed their thoughts about the same on Twitter by criticising the founder of Kylie Cosmetics as Forbes' highest-paid celebrity of 2020 asked for money from fans. For the unversed, Kylie Jenner's net worth is estimated to be worth a whopping $900 million by Forbes. She soon started trending on Twitter as her request sparked fury among hundreds of users on the micro-blogging platform.

While one user tweeted writing, "Kylie Jenner asking for people to donate to a GoFundMe after her make up artist was in a car accident is a TOUGH look. The pajamas she woke up in are probably worth 60k", another wrote, "Kylie Jenner, net worth 900M, is doing a GoFundMe (60K) for her stylists emergency surgery after a road wreck, and only donated 5k. I mean, this is absolutely fn disgusting. No one is coming to save us. Certainly not the 1%. Medicare for All. Now." One user also went on to tweet, "You know what’s funny to me? People like kylie jenner sharing Gofundme links for something that wants to raise $20,000. You make half a million dollars by posting a SELFIE."

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

imagine being kylie jenner and being wealthy enough to pay for one of your employee’s emergency brain surgery and just not paying for it and asking the likely broke 20 year olds who follow u on instagram to donate to a gofundme for your employee. literally disgusting. — colleen (@Coll3enG) March 21, 2021

#Billionaires like Kylie Jenner sharing GoFundMe for close friends? Speaks to BIGGER ISSUE. We make rich people richer. We keep giving celebrities our hard earned money when clearly many of them wouldn't let go of their money even to save a life of a close friend. #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/CRCgEy98J2 — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) March 21, 2021

I told kylie jenner I needed $15 for gas money and she started me a gofundme — bobby wasabi (@bIondiewasabi) March 22, 2021

sooo kylie jenner (the billionaire) donated $5k to her friend/employee’s gofundme and instead of sending the link to her (billionaire) friends, she posts it publicly to people already struggling due to a pandemic she’s ignored. right? — ðŸ§¸ðŸ¯ðŸ (@pinkskybaby) March 22, 2021

So Kylie Jenner, according to Insider, makes 20k every single hour and shared a 60k gofundme of her FRIEND who got in an accident for us to donate. Am I missing something or are celebrities nuts?? — Mark Better Living (@markbetterlivin) March 22, 2021

Imagine working for Kylie Jenner (also friend), you get into a serious car accident & then she post your gofundme link cause you need help paying for surgery ðŸ˜­ — Selina Kyle (@Curlyhairfck_) March 22, 2021

Kylie Jenner, a billionaire (yes you heard that right, with a B) has made a gofundme for her makeup artist who was in a car accident.



Eat the rich. — Matt Talley (@tattmalley) March 22, 2021

Not Kylie Jenner opening a GoFundMe for her make up artist who needs a $60000 dollars for his operation when she's literally a BILLIONAIRE. Siz, open that goddamn purse and fund your friend! — Raye raye go away (@RAYEsolution) March 22, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.