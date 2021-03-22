Last Updated:

Kylie Jenner Sparks Fury By Asking Fans To Raise $60K For Her Friend After Donating $5K

Beauty Mogul Kylie Jenner recently left netizens furious after she asked fans to help raise $60K for make-up artist Samuel's surgery after donating $5K herself

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner recently received a lot of flak from netizens on social media after she asked fans to help her makeup artist Samuel Rauda’s family by donating money for his treatment as he recently met with an accident last weekend. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star herself donated $5000 dollars to the cause, she posted a request for her fans to contribute a sum total of $60,000 for Samuel's treatment on her Instagram Stories. Soon, Twitterati flocked to the micro-blogging platform to voice their opinion about Kylie Jenner's GoFundMe page request. 

Netizens criticise Kylie as she asks fans to raise funds for Samuel's treatment

Following Kylie Jenner's make-up artist Samuel Rauda's car accident last weekend, the 23-year-old posted a request on her Instagram Story about raising funds for his treatment. One Twitter user revealed, "The makeup artist was thrown from a moving vehicle, suffering internal bleeding and eight brain injuries after hitting his head on the pavement."

Along with sharing a black and white photo of the popular makeup artist and the link to her GoFundMe fundraiser, Kylie wrote, "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel". She added, "Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me."

Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story below:

Soon after Kylie's IG Story made rounds on the internet, netizens expressed their thoughts about the same on Twitter by criticising the founder of Kylie Cosmetics as Forbes' highest-paid celebrity of 2020 asked for money from fans. For the unversed, Kylie Jenner's net worth is estimated to be worth a whopping $900 million by Forbes. She soon started trending on Twitter as her request sparked fury among hundreds of users on the micro-blogging platform.

While one user tweeted writing, "Kylie Jenner asking for people to donate to a GoFundMe after her make up artist was in a car accident is a TOUGH look. The pajamas she woke up in are probably worth 60k", another wrote, "Kylie Jenner, net worth 900M, is doing a GoFundMe (60K) for her stylists emergency surgery after a road wreck, and only donated 5k. I mean, this is absolutely fn disgusting. No one is coming to save us. Certainly not the 1%. Medicare for All. Now." One user also went on to tweet, "You know what’s funny to me? People like kylie jenner sharing Gofundme links for something that wants to raise $20,000. You make half a million dollars by posting a SELFIE."

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

 

 

 

