Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With Cryptic Comment On Beau Travis Scott’s Post

Popular reality star Kylie Jenner recently sparked rumours about being pregnant as she dropped a cryptic comment on her beau, Travis Scott’s post. The former shares two children with the rapper, and fans are now wondering if the couple is gearing up to welcome their third child. The rumours began when Kylie left several pregnant emoticons on Travis' post, sparking fans' speculation.

Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumours

Travis Scott took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself, which caught Kylie's attention. The Antidote artiste was seen in an oversized brown T-shirt, which he paired with grey faded and ripped jeans. He also had a sling bag across him and wore a necklace as well.

The reality star took to the comments section and posted four pregnant emoticons, thereby sending fans into a frenzy. They immediately began leaving comments on the post asking the duo if they were expecting another child. They exclaimed in excitement and disbelief as one netizen wrote, "Stormi is about to have a sibling".

Have a look at the post and comments here

Kylie Jenner children

Kylie Jenner and Travis have two children together. Stormi Webster is their oldest daughter, whom they welcomed into the world in 2018, and their son Wolf, who is now five months old. The couple often share glimpses of Stormi online, but are keeping their son away from the cameras. They post photos of his hands or feet occasionally or post a heart emotion on his face.

Kylie recently wished her beau a happy father's day as she shared a picture of him enjoying a bowl of noodles on the bed with his two children beside him. Stormi was seen fast asleep next to him, while the couple's son lay on his chest. She captioned the post, "happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you (sic)."

Kylie Jenner wedding

Kylie Jenner was recently in the news after an Instagram account claiming to be Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason Disick announced that she was getting married to Travis. The clip shared on the account was from Kylie's story, in which she was seen with her friends, as well as Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. She was the one one wearing a white dress, and the account shared the post and wrote, "Kyle is getting married and she is currently on her bridal party. That’s why she’s the only one wearing white!!!" Kourtney then seemingly dismissed the claims as she announced the following day that the account in question does not belong to her son.