Kylie Jenner Will Be Filming Her Daughter Stormi With Camera Gifted By Kendall Jenner

After only 20 seasons and 14 years of a successful run, Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end on Thursday, June 10. As the co-stars and family members bid adieu in the season finale, the Kardashians gave each other thoughtful Secret Santa gifts that they can cherish after the show. One such thoughtful gift was by Kendall Jenner to her sister Kylie which may have been extra special for the latter's daughter Stormi.

Kendall Jenner's special gift for Kylie Jenner

According to the Daily Mail, Kendal Jenner gifted Life of Kylie star a vintage camcorder as the family exchanged Secret Santa gifts during the season finale. The 25-year-old model revealed the reason behind the gift and said because the show was over and the camcorder was just a little symbol of the show being over. As the 23-year-old media personality unwrapped the gift, she played an accurate hunch about what was in the gift and she exclaimed that it was a vintage camera. Kendall added it was for her to film all of her memories.

Upon receiving the gift, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said that she needed the film of camcorder because she wanted to shoot Christmas morning with Stormi on that. Kylie has a 3-year-old daughter Stormi with her former boyfriend, musician Travis Scott. Kendall told Kylie that she has the exact same camcorder as the one she gifted her and so she can help her find the proper film.

Kendall Jenner explained her siblings and she had grown up being heavily documented by their parents for memories. She confessed hence being documented was a big part of their lives. She said both Kylie and her had talked about it elaborately and how they wanted to start doing more home videos of just themselves and now especially since Kylie has a daughter. The Estée Lauder brand ambassador concluded that she thought the VHS camera was the perfect little token for them.

Kendall on the other hand ended up with a vintage Hermes ashtray given by Kylie Jenner. The family members were supposed to give each other gifts in 20 dollars or less which Kylie admittedly did not follow. She told she was not aware of the rules and she was fine spending on her older sister because she would do anything for her. The celebrity reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired on October 14, 2017, and ran for 273 episodes including the specials.

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER & KENDALL JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.