Kylie Jenner's Fans Come To Her Support As She Rebukes Rumours Of Reconciling With Travis

Kylie Jenner recently slammed rumours about her rekindling her relationship with Travis Scott. Fans of the model have flooded Twitter in support -

Kylie Jenner

American model and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, rebuked the rumours about the alleged rekindling of her romance with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. Jenner took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a news article that claimed that she and Scott were back together, almost two years after their separation in 2019. Ever since Jenner shared the tweet, fans of the model have stormed Twitter in support. 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been the talk of the town ever since they were spotted on different outings together. The dating rumours sparked when they went to Disneyland with their 3-year old daughter Stormi. News of their relationship rekindling was originally reported by TMZ. The article shared by TMZ, further claimed that the two were now in an "open relationship". 

Taking to her Twitter handle, Jenner slammed all rumours about her and her ex-beau. She posted a screenshot of the news article claiming the couple had gotten back, and simply wrote about how the news was made up. Soon after Jenner shared the picture, fans of the model flooded social media in support of her tweet. Sharing a screen grab of the article, Jenner wrote, ''you guys really just making up anything.''

Kylie Jenner's fans come to her defense 

Several of Kylie Jenner's fans came to her defense talking about how her personal life was her business. They also spoke about how people are obsessed and try to make up something new all the time about her love life. Check out some of their tweets below:

Some netizens on Twitter, however, were not so understanding. Several fans seemed to believe that being a famous reality tv personality had a price to pay, and that Jenner shouldn't complain about it since it made her a billionaire. Some fans also simply talked about how she was expecting too much since this is how life is for all celebrities. 

More about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating in 2017 and were first spotted having fun at the music festival, Coachella, together. The couple soon welcomed their first child together, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. Since then, the couple went through several highs and lows in their relationship, finally breaking up in October 2019. 

However, the couple decided to remain committed to bringing up their daughter together. Even though the two decided to stay separated, they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic for the sake of their daughter. Earlier this week, the two took a family trip with Stormi to Disneyland in California. Jenner shared photos of the trip to her Instagram Stories, while Scott posted pictures of him and Stormi on his account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

