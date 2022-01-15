Kylie Jenner's Lavish 'pink-themed' Baby Shower Pictures Are Too Cute To Handle; See

Reality TV star and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular artists who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner made history by becoming the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers and thus becoming the 2nd on the list of most-followed celebs.

Recently, the American star celebrated her baby shower and gave all her fans a sneak peek into the grand celebrations. As Kylie dropped snaps from her lavish baby shower, netizens can't stop gushing over the adorable pictures.

Kylie Jenner's lavish baby shower

The reality TV star is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, and the couple already has a daughter named Stormi. Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos that gave fans a glimpse into her white-gold and pink-themed baby shower. Here take a look at Kylie's baby shower pictures:

Kylie was looking absolutely stunning as she posed for the pictures in front of the giraffe sculptures. Jenner donned a tight long white dress, a long silver necklace, and silver dangly earrings that complimented her look perfectly. Many of Jenner’s guests also appeared to be wearing shades of white, silver and rose gold. But what caught our attention was the pink-themed setup as it was the most intriguing aspect of the night. Take a look at the next picture-

In other pictures, we could see Kris and Travis placing hands on her baby bump and the moment was captured beautifully by the camera. The millionaire also gave fans a glimpse of her gifts, which included a Dior stroller, a huge Dior diaper bag, and many Tiffany & Co. shopping bags. In the other pictures, Jenner shared the woodsy table settings surrounded by luscious greenery. From the pictures, it seemed that each guest received a customised blanket with their names written on it.

Here take a look at some of the other pictures from the occasion-

For the unversed, the reality star and Travis Scott confirmed in September 2021 that they are expecting their second child together.

Kylie Jenner 'the youngest billionaire'

Kylie Jenner, who first shot to the limelight with the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, later expanded her following with numerous fashion endeavours, launching her cosmetic brand and more. In 2019, it was reported that she had become the 'youngest self-made billionaire'.

IMAGE:instagram@kyliejenner