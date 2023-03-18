Lance Reddick Dies At 60; James Gunn, Ben Stiller, Joe Manganiello Offer Condolences

Lance Reddick died "suddenly" due to natural causes Friday morning. Several Hollywood celebrities including filmmaker James Gunn, Wendell Pierce, Ben Stiller, Jared Harris, and Joe Manganiello offered their condolences. Reddick was popular for playing character roles in John Wick, Fringe and The Wire among others.

Hollywood celebrities mourn the loss of Lance Reddick

Filmmaker James Gunn took to Twitter and said that Reddick was an "incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor." He wrote, "Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love gives out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Actor Ben Stiller tweeted, "Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost."

Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.



Nothing is lost. 💙 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside the late actor in The Wire, wrote, "A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP."

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023

Jared Harris also honoured his Fringe co-star and said, "No! I loved working on Fringe with him. Gracious, thoughtful & wickedly funny. Later, we tried 2 get an indie Othello off the ground. Every actor has a graveyard of regrets, populated by projects you can’t let go of. That’s 1 of mine. He’d‘ve been magnificent. Ad Astra my friend."

No! I loved working on Fringe with him. Gracious, thoughtful & wickedly funny. Later, we tried 2 get an indie Othello off the ground. Every actor has a graveyard of regrets, populated by projects you can’t let go of. That’s 1 of mine. He’d‘ve been magnificent. Ad Astra my friend. https://t.co/N6qLPpVEtj — Jared Harris (@JaredHarris) March 17, 2023

Sofia Vergara's husband Joe Manganiello shared a photo with Reddick and wrote, "Damn… he was such a great guy and a great actor."

Damn… he was such a great guy and a great actor. @lancereddick #RIP pic.twitter.com/0RqXeKgcuj — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick's publicist Mia Hansen confirmed the news of the John Wick actor's demise in a statement to AP.