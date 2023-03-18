Lance Reddick Dies, Keanu Reeves Dedicates John Wick 4 To Late Actor

John Wick star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski mourned the death of franchise star Lance Reddick. They also dedicated their upcoming film John Wick: Chapter 4 to the late actor. Reddick played the role of Charon, the concierge at the hitman-friendly New York hotel, The Continental in all four John Wick movies.

In a statement given to EW, Reeves and Stahelski said, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be released on March 24. The official Twitter page of John Wick 4 movie also paid a tribute to the late actor.

Take a look at the tweet below:

A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick. pic.twitter.com/btBpdjLY5d — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) March 17, 2023

Ian Shane remembers Lance Reddick

Lance Reddick's co-actor in John Wick, Ian McShane also expressed shock and disbelief over his sudden's demise. He was quoted by EW as saying, "Lance was a wonderful human being and a wonderful colleague. My deepest condolences, peace, and love to his wife, Stephanie, and all his family."

The studio behind the John Wick franchise, Lionsgate said, "The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon's humanity and unflappable charisma."

"Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We're stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world," they added.