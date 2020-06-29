John Legend, Lady A To Perform During 'Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular'

This year the 44th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is set to be a star-studded affair. As per reports by an international media outlet, this year's Independence Day celebration will include a lineup of performances by a bevvy of stars including Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), John Legend, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, the Black Eyed Peas and the Killers.

A starry night during 44th annual Macy's 4th of July

Reportedly Craig Melvin will host the two-hour live telecast, which will air live from New York City and kick off with a special performance by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. According to reports, after the performances, the event will end on a grand note with a fireworks show captured from a series of weeklong surprise displays across all five of N.Y.C.'s boroughs. The celebrations will start on June 29 and conclude on July 4.The powerful five-minute fireworks show will showcase Macy's signature pyrotechnic design and scale, with fireworks reaching up to 1,000 feet in select locations.

Read: Spectacular Fireworks Display Marks End Of The School Year

Read: North West Celebrates Her 7th Birthday With Fireworks, Mom Kim & Aunt Kourtney Post Wishes

As per reports, apart from the performance, the event will also witness pre-recorded musical show which will feature a mix of standards and popular music favorites, including “America the Beautiful” recorded specially for the show by Legend; God Bless America and The Star-Spangled Banner performed by West Point Staff Sergeant and former Voice contestant Jeremy Gaynor; Good Job, the tribute to essential workers performed by Alicia Keys; a rousing rendition of Lean on Me performed by The Singing Surgeon Dr. Elvis Francois with members of the Young People's Chorus of N.Y.C.; and Frank Sinatra's iconic New York, New York, among other compositions.

All the smaller displays will then conclude with a grand finale show on July 4, which will be televised. The televised show will feature a "best of" the prerecorded fireworks from the previous five nights and then the grand finale. As per reports, the grand finale will reportedly take place atop the Empire Stare Building where the government will honor first responders and health care workers like nurses and other medical staff workers. As per reports, Mayor de Blasio said in a statement that the sites of the fireworks would not be announced beforehand in order to avoid crowds from gathering.

Read: Fireworks Lit Moscow's Night Ending Victory Day

Read: Macy's Hit As New York Imposes Curfew Amid Protests

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.