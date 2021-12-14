Lady Gaga Admits Taking Advice From Bradley Cooper Before Starring In 'House Of Gucci'

Singer and actor Lady Gaga recently opened up about taking advice from her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper before taking on the role in the film House of Gucci. The actor essayed the role of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's biographical crime drama which was released on November 26. Although the movie received generally positive reviews followed by the Gucci family slamming the makers, Lady Gaga emerged as a star of the movie because of her performance.

Lady Gaga consulted Bradley Cooper

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 35-year-old actor revealed that she talked to her A Star is Born co-star before deciding to do the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Her absolute faith in the 46-year-old actor came from their previous artistic collaboration and the latter's good intention for the singer's career, as confirmed by Lady Gaga. She also stated that the actor previously believed in her for playing the role of Ally Maine in their critically 2018 film.

She stated, ''Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born. It was the success of our artistic collaboration that landed me where I am now''. She also admitted confiding in Cooper on several occasions by stating, ''I've confided in Bradley for years and I've always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavours."

More on Lady Gaga in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga was highly appreciated for her work in the film as she perfected the look of Patrizia Reggiani, wife of the head of Gucci Fashion House Maurizio Gucci. The actor also received her fifth Golden Globe nomination with Best Actress - Drama for House Of Gucci. As mentioned above, the film did not sit well with the original Gucci family as they issued a scathing statement slamming the makers, as per Variety. The statement read, ''The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci—president of the company for 30 years—and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them''. The film also featured Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and more in significant roles.

