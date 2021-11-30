Lady Gaga plays the lead role of the Italian woman, Patrizia Reggiani in the film, House of Gucci and has been receiving amazing reviews for her performance. However, it is interesting to know that many of the other stellar actors from the movie industry were considered for the role before the singer was finally cast for the film.

House of Gucci is the recently released American biographical crime drama movie featuring some of the finest actors essaying significant roles in the film. The movie stars Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and numerous others playing pivotal roles of the members of the Gucci family.

Which actors were earlier considered for House of Gucci characters?

According to the reports by IMDB, some of the prominent actors namely Angelina Jolie, Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Margot Robbie, and Natalie Portman were considered by the makers to be cast as Patrizia Reggiani in the film. However, the role was later bagged by the American singer and actor, Lady Gaga.

It is a lesser-known fact that even Jeremy Irons, who essayed the pivotal role of Maurizio Gucci's father, Rodolfo Gucci, replaced prominent actor Robert DeNiro in the film. If De Niro was cast in the film, it would have been his fifth movie with Al Pacino after The Godfather: Part II, Heat, Righteous Kill and The Irishman.

Not many people know that Christian Bale was the first choice for the role of Maurizio Gucci but it was later bagged by Adam Driver. It was even revealed that director, Scott wanted Adam Driver for the role but due to some issues with the schedule, Chris Evans was marked as the backup in case Driver couldn't free up his schedule.

On the other hand, even director, Ridley Scott was not the first choice for directing the film as the makers first considered The Wolf of Wall Street director, Martin Scorsese for the role. Fans would be thrilled to know that Salma Hayek, who essayed the role of Giuseppina Auriemma, has an interesting connection to the Gucci family in real life. She is married to François-Henri Pinault, founder of the French multinational Kering, which owns the Gucci brand as of 2021.

House of Gucci cast

Some of the significant House of Gucci cast members included actors namely Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Auriemma, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Alexia Muray as Silvana Reggiani, Vincent Riotta as Fernando Reggiani, Mia McGovern Zaini as Alessandra Gucci, Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren and many more.

