The Born This Way album by Lady Gaga just completed ten years since its release on May 23, 2021, and the singer has now announced a special anniversary edition of the song. The album will also have six new tracks. Read further to know more about the upcoming version and who are the artists joining it.

Lady Gaga announces a reimagined version of Born This Way on its 10th Anniversary

The award-winning singer took to her Twitter account on May 28, 2021, and announced that the "Reimagined" edition of the album arrives next month on June 18, 2021. It will include all the 14 tracks that were an original part of the album. Alongside, the album will have six new tracks added to it, which will not be sung by Gaga herself.

She wrote in her tweet, “Introducing Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, a special edition of the album in new packaging that will be available on June 18! The CD is available to pre-order now at http://shop.ladygaga.com”. She added the album cover of the upcoming album, but some parts of it were blurred, adding to the anticipation. Take a look at the tweet.

Introducing Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, a special edition of the album in new packaging that will be available on June 18! The CD is available to pre-order now at https://t.co/Q5CJYNiYkZ pic.twitter.com/RHauzH2k7o — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 28, 2021

Further on, in a trailing tweet, Gaga revealed that the other six songs on the album will be sung and created by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community. These songs will not be revealed in one go and release over the coming weeks. She wrote, “In addition to the album’s 14 original songs, #TheTenthAnniversary edition will also include a second disc of reimagined versions of #BornThisWay songs by incredible artists who both represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community”.

In addition to the album’s 14 original songs, #TheTenthAnniversary edition will also include a second disc of reimagined versions of #BornThisWay songs by incredible artists who both represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. 🌙✝🦄👥📐🌈 pic.twitter.com/iJreSJHZI0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 28, 2021

The first of the six new versions were released shortly after Lady Gaga’s tweets. It is a version of the track Judas, created by Big Freedia and is available for streaming on various music platforms. Gaga shared the link to the song, as well as a short clip from the song in her tweet. She wrote with it, “The first reimagined track, #Judas by the one and only @BigFreedia, is out now!”

Image: Lady Gaga Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.