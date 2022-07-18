Famed singer-actor Lady Gaga, who is known for her high-energy songs and performances, recently set the stage on fire on the opening night of her highly anticipated Chromatica Ball. The 36-year-old songstress hit the stage at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany on July 17 for the opening night performance of the much-delayed show.

For the unversed, the show was rescheduled amid the pandemic, and owing to the life-taking virus spread, it had to be pushed ahead. After the restrictions were pulled back, the final run of dates was locked in back in March. Lady Gaga could not have been happier than performing in front of a large gathering after witnessing several hiccups.

Lady Gaga kickstarts Chromatica Ball

According to NME, the massive spectacle saw Gaga delivering about twenty songs live while leaving the audience drooling over her power-packed performances. As per the International media outlet, nine songs were from her album and six of those were live debuts: in addition to singles Stupid Love, Rain On Me and 911, Gaga performed Alice, Replay, Sour Candy, Babylon, Free Woman and Enigma for the first time ever.

Just before kicking off the ball, the singer had also shared a video on Instagram from backstage, while candidly discussing her feelings and nervousness about returning to the stage and the meaning behind the show. “I want to really thank you for sticking it out with me, and loving me through all the different iterations of my artistry, as well as me as a person. I feel more clear today than I have in a long time, and more pain-free than I have in ages,” she told her fans during the live stream. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Adding further, she stated that 'being on stage is a real healing' experience for her which proves therapeutic. "Being free of pain on stage is a real healing experience because I’m able to dance and sing and enjoy the audience, enjoy the show…and really tell a story. I just want to thank you. I’m going to thank you in another way, and it’s through this performance. And it will be through every performance. I don’t know that I’ve been as speechless as I am today, knowing what we’re about to do.”

IMAGE: Instagram/LadyGaga/MTVGaga